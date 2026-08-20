Awesome Kong admits she wasn’t thrilled with the way WWE handled her pregnancy announcement shortly after she joined the company.

Kong, who performed as Kharma in WWE, made her official debut in April 2011 but was forced to step away just weeks later after learning she was pregnant. WWE wrote her off television on an episode of Raw in May, with Kong remaining away from the ring until January 2012.

During an appearance on the No Contest Wrestling Podcast (see video below), Kong recalled discovering she was pregnant after feeling unusually exhausted during a WWE tour of Mexico.

“Just got to WWE and we had just went on a tour of Mexico. I couldn’t like move or wake up. It got to a point where I was like, I’m just going to live in Mexico now. Then I was like, something’s wrong. There’s something going on with me because I’m this tired when I should be so excited that I’m on the road and whatnot. I went to the doctor and they [told me I was pregnant]. So I called the office right away and I was like, ‘Yeah, this is what’s going on.’ They had wrote that angle, which I didn’t think was the most creative way to do.”

Kong said she felt bad about the timing because Triple H had been heavily invested in her WWE run. She ultimately agreed to the angle but requested that some of the language be changed.

“But I was like, I felt bad that’s what they had to do because at the time, Hunter had put — he was at the beginning of his reign, you know what I mean? He had put everything into me, he was so excited for me. Then, it was like, I pop up pregnant. They asked me to do that and I was like, ‘I’ll do it’ but I did ask them to change some words cause I’m not going to say that or have that said about my child, if they were to see that later. They accommodated me and we went out and did that. I went on maternity leave for a while.”

Kong noted that she would have preferred to quietly disappear from WWE television rather than go through the emotional segment.

“I wanted to just moonwalk quietly home. Like, can you have me just disappear for a while? Why we got to do all this crying and whatnot. Okay, I’ll go out there and cry. If y’all want me to cry on cue, I’ll go out there and cry on cue.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kong opened the door to potentially wrestling again if she were able to get herself back into ring shape.

“I would go back to wrestling if I got back in shape. If somebody wanted to work out with me and get me back in shape, I totally would.”

Kong said the podcast conversation had helped put wrestling back into her heart after she previously felt like she needed time away from the business.

“Heck no. I told y’all, you put it back in my heart and I can’t even say dang you because wrestling is in my blood, which is why I didn’t want it in the house because once you get the bug, it doesn’t leave. It will stay in you forever and I needed to heal. But I feel like I’m pretty healed up. Now, it’d just be about getting in shape. I won’t rule it out, but it’s not going to be my main focus. It won’t be my main focus but I will not rule it out.”

Despite approaching 50, Kong remains confident she could still compete at a high level with a few months of training.

“I’m close to 50. I feel like women of our age don’t get enough respect. I could go in there and hang with the best of them if I went and trained for two or three months. Yes, I could. I believe it.”