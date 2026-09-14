Awesome Kong recalled how her WWE run began during an interview with No-Contest Wrestling. Kong said she planned to return to the independents after leaving TNA before contacting WWE herself, but the company called her first.

“I had left TNA. I had minus money and I was in the red. I was like, ‘I don’t care.’ So I was like I’m going to wait a while, get back on the indies, and I’m going to give WWE a call about as soon as my no-compete is up. Give it a couple of months. I’m going to get in shape a little bit, then I’m gonna call. However, they called me.”

“All the girls that were sending in the tapes were sending in their best matches. Because TNA was pimping me out left, right, and center, all their best matches were me. So even though I hadn’t sent my stuff in yet, they had seen my stuff.”

Source: Awesome Kong’s No-Contest Wrestling interview, via Wrestling Inc..