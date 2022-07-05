The legendary Kia Stevens, better known to fans as Awesome Kong, recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss her short stint in AEW back in 2019, and what her experience was like during that time, one that she recalls not being the most inviting. Check out Kong’s full story in the highlights below.

Says she doesn’t wish to bash anyone at AEW because they were brand new when she as there:

“I don’t want to sound like I’m bashing the crew over there at AEW, especially since we were just up and running. We are all new executives and trying to think outside the box and really give it to y’all. Something new, something that hasn’t been seen. We’ve seen it all. We were trying to give you something that you haven’t seen.”

Despite the compliments Kong says she felt very unheard during her run, even stating that she felt like she couldn’t get into the room where the final decisions were made:

“I felt unheard. I wasn’t in control. All I could do was say, ‘I have this idea of XYZ.’ I couldn’t get in the room where final decisions were made. Believe me, Kia [referring to her real name Kia Stevens] stalked that room. I would stay there after big meetings and pick up the water bottles and cups like, ‘Huh, Y’all need…you need me to go? Okay’ [Laughs]. I tried to get into that last meeting where decisions were made. Never had a chance to.”

How all those thing were out of her control:

“That’s just not going to happen, so I’m not going to push it.’ When you see this [makes a box with her hands] is who they are comfortable with making decisions, that’s not a read or a critique, that’s just who was comfortable making decisions. What do you do? It’s out of my control. If I had control, give me 15 minutes of Kia. Kia’s 15 Minutes of Fame. ‘Go out there and steal the show from them boys. You, you, you. Nyla (Rose), go steal the show from the boys.’”

