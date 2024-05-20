A new matchup has been announced for this evening’s edition of WWE Raw.

Awesome Truth (R-Truth & The Miz) will be defending the World Tag Team Championship against Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) at the event, which takes place in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The World Tag Team Titles are on the line when Awesome Truth defends against The Judgment Day's @FinnBalor & @jd_mcdonagh TONIGHT on #WWERaw! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/JQTeRvEZGA — WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAW:

-GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso King of the Ring Semifinals

-Lyra Valkryia vs. IYO SKY Queen of the Ring Semifinals

-Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day for the WWE World Tag Team Titles

-Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable