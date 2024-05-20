A new matchup has been announced for this evening’s edition of WWE Raw.
Awesome Truth (R-Truth & The Miz) will be defending the World Tag Team Championship against Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) at the event, which takes place in Greensboro, North Carolina.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAW:
-GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso King of the Ring Semifinals
-Lyra Valkryia vs. IYO SKY Queen of the Ring Semifinals
-Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day for the WWE World Tag Team Titles
-Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable