What does one-half of Demolition think about the announcement regarding the legendary tag-team duo taking their rightful place in pro wrestling history as inductees into the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame?

Let’s find out!

Bill Eadie, formerly known as Ax in Demolition during his WWE days where he teamed with Smash before the team featured different incarnations over the years, spoke with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed to comment on the honor of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 42 Week on April 17 in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured below is from the article dubbed “Demolition is–finally–headed to the WWE Hall of Fame” released on March 4 at Undisputed Substack: