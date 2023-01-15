Axel Tischer, formerly known as Alexander Wolfe, recently joined Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, where the Tischer discussed rumors of his longtime friend Eric Young potentially returning to WWE following his latest stint with IMPACT Wrestling. Highlights can be found below.

On Eric Young potentially returning to WWE:

I have heard about rumors (of Eric Young heading back to WWE) but first, I checked if E.Y. is okay and he didn’t respond yet so we’ll see if he’s still alive or not (after being ‘stabbed’ on IMPACT on AXS). To be honest with that, of course I hear the rumors and I see all the posts from the wrestling community tagging my name, tagging [Big] Damo, Nikki [Cross], E.Y. and tagging Hunter and Shawn [Michaels] and all the importants in WWE because they remembered SAnitY and I’m very grateful for that and I’m also very grateful that people want to see that act get a second chance, just relive that and everything so, and it’s very dear to my heart. SAnitY in general was my breakout and yeah, is there room? I don’t know. Is there an opportunity? Maybe, because never say never in professional wrestling. Not only WWE but in general, never say never. But, time will tell I guess.

Recalls being moved from the main roster to NXT UK:

To the NXT UK thing, that was career-saving for me because we’d [SAnitY] been dead in the water in the main event. Just losing to The Miz, one against three. So nothing against The Miz. Awesome guy and very creative. To this day, one of the most constant superstars there but, his character’s not really a badass so beating three psychos, big achievement in my mind. But, you do what you’re gonna do, you have to be a professional. In that case, we knew that’s the burial right there now.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)