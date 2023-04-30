Axel Tischer will be out of action for the next few months.

The former Alexander Wolfe in WWE broke his collarbone while competing for PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 152 event this weekend. The German promotion wXW, who Tischer regularly competes for, announced on Twitter that he will miss their events from May to June as he is set to undergo surgery.

Wir werden in der kommenden Woche die daraus resultierenden Cardänderungen an den Events in Hamburg, Oberhausen (FAN) und London im Mai besprechen und bekanntgeben. Wir werden dann auch die Daten für die 1-3 übrigen Matches der Best of 5 Serie gegen Peter Tihanyi terminieren. — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) April 30, 2023

Back in January Tischer did an interview about sANity potentially reuniting in WWE now that Eric Young was back with the company. You can read about that here.