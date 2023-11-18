Axiom gave a good effort in his main roster television in-ring debut this week.

The masked NXT fan-favorite performer was called up by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis for his WWE Friday Night SmackDown debut this evening on FOX.

Dragon Lee would welcome the fellow masked high-flyer to the blue brand this week, as Aldis gave him an opportunity to put lucha libre on display when he was approached by Lee looking to gain revenge on behalf of Rey Mysterio following the savage attack by Santos Escobar on last week’s show.

When all was said-and-done, after a hard fought effort, Axiom came up short, losing to Dragon Lee in singles competition on the second-to-last SmackDown show leading into the WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event next weekend.