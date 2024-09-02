The WWE NXT Tag-Team Championship changed hands this weekend.
At the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event on Sunday, September 1 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championship match saw new champions crowned.
Chase U lost the titles to the duo of Axiom and Nathan Frazer, and after the match, Ridge Holland savagely attacked Andre Chase and his Chase U teammates.
