Axiom took a scary looking bump on Friday night.

During the Fatal-4-Way No. 1 Contender match to determine the challenges for the WWE World Tag-Team Championships held by The Wyatt Sicks during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown in San Antonio, TX., Axiom took a rough bump in a scary-looking high spot from the top-rope to the floor.

Following the show Nathan Frazer surfaced on social media and insisted that his masked partner in the FrAxiom tag-team is okay.

“Axiom is fine,” Frazer wrote in response to a fan who shared a clip of the aforementioned scary spot (see below). Axiom soon chimed in himself, simply writing, “Right,” to which Frazer shot back a quick smiley-face emoji.

The No. 1 Contender match saw the team of Rey Fenix and Andrade emerge, earning themselves a tag-team title shot against The Wyatt Sicks on next week’s WWE SmackDown. For the complete lineup for the July 25 episode of WWE SmackDown, click here.