This Sunday IMPACT will be presenting their Rebellion pay per view, which will feature a high-stakes title for title showdown between AEW champion Kenny Omega and IMPACT champion Rich Swann. AXS TV is airing a week of IMPACT programming to hype up the pay per view, with details that can be found below.

TONIGHT (April 20th)

8 PM – Impact in 60 featuring the Best of Title vs. Title Matches featuring including Kurt Angle vs. Sting and Team 3D vs. Beer Money.

9 PM – This is Rebellion preview show.

THURSDAY (April 22nd)

3 PM – TNA Genesis 2013:

*TNA champion Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Roode vs. Austin Aries.

*Sting vs. D.O.C.

*TNA X-Division champion Rob Van Dam vs. Christian York.

*TNA Tag Team champions Chavo Guerrero & Hernandez vs. Matt Morgan & Joey Ryan.

*TNA TV champ Devon vs. Joseph Park.

*Gail Kim vs. ODB vs. Miss Tessmacher vs. Mickie James vs. Velvet Sky – Gauntlet to crown TNA Knockouts championship top contender.

*James Storm vs. Christopher Daniels.

*X-Division tournament finals: Christian York vs. Kenny King.

7 PM – BTI – Before the Impact.

8 PM – Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

FRIDAY (April 23rd)

8 PM – Bad Ass Movie Night as The Good Brothers watch the classic 1979 film Meatballs.

“Tripper (Bill Murray) is the head counselor at a budget summer camp called Camp Northstar. In truth, he’s young at heart and only marginally more mature than the campers themselves. Tripper befriends Rudy (Chris Makepeace), a loner camper who has trouble fitting in. As Tripper inspires his young charges to defeat rival Camp Mohawk in the annual Olympiad competition, Rudy plays matchmaker between Tripper and Roxanne (Kate Lynch), a female counselor at Northstar.”

SATURDAY (April 24th)

3 PM – Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill 2021 PPV.

*AEW Champion Kenny Omega & Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Impact Wrestling Champion Rich Swann & TNA Champion Moose & Chris Sabin.

*X-Division Champion Manik vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju.

*Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo (with Kimber Lee) vs. Taya Valkyrie.

*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Final: Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan vs. Neveah & Havok.

*Barbed Wire Massacre: Eddie Edwards with Alisha Edwards vs. Sami Callihan with Ken Shamrock.

*Falls Count Anywhere match: Tommy Dreamer & Rhino & Jake Something vs. Eric Young & Cody Deaner & Joe Doering.

*Tenilla Dashwood & Kaleb with A K vs. Rosemary & Crazy Steve.

*Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man.