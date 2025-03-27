TNA Wrestling is taking over the end of March 27 on AXS TV.

In addition to the new two-hour episode of TNA iMPACT from 8-10pm EST. this evening, a taped show from El Paso, Texas, the company will be represented for several more hours on the channel, as AXS TV will re-broadcast the TNA Sacrifice 2025 pay-per-view from March 14.

While AXS TV will re-air the most recent TNA Wrestling PPV this evening at 10:30pm EST., the show will air again for free on Sportsnet 360 at 6pm EST. on March 30.

The following press release was issued today touting the re-airing of TNA Sacrifice 2025 on 3/27 and 3/30:

TNA WRESTLING PRESENTS A SPECIAL RE-BROADCAST OF THE SHOWCASE SACRIFICE EVENT, AIRING THURSDAY, MARCH 27 AT 10:30pm ET ON AXS TV AND SUNDAY, MARCH 30 AT 6pm ET ON SPORTSNET 360 Sacrifice Featured TNA’s Largest U.S. Attendance in 10 Years, Fueled by Joe Hendry, Elijah, Mike Santana, Jeff and Matt Hardy, Plus Cross-Promotion Appearances from WWE NXT’s Cora Jade, Wes Lee, Lash Legend & Jakara Jones



LOS ANGELES – MARCH 26, 2025 – TNA Wrestling – a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and a division of Anthem Sports Group – is presenting its landmark 2025 event Sacrifice in a special presentation immediately following TNA iMPACT! on Thursday, March 27 at 10pm ET on AXS TV. Also, Sacrifice will be broadcast on Sportsnet 360, Sunday, March 30 at 6pm ET.



Originally filmed live in El Paso, Texas on March 14, Sacrifice was truly a historic occasion for the promotion, boasting its largest attendance in the U.S. in over a decade. The night was headlined by an epic 10-Man Steel Cage Tag Team Match, as TNA World Champion Joe Hendry partnered with tag team icon Matt Hardy, Elijah, and TNA favorites Leon Slater and Nic Nemeth in a physical battle against The System and The Colóns. Other notable matches include Moose putting his TNA X Division Championship on the line in a ladder match against Jeff Hardy; Spitfire going toe-to-toe against Ash & Heather By Elegance for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships; and Léi Ying Lee battling Tessa Blanchard.



