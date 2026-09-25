STARDOM tag champions AZM and Miyu Amasaki are headed to Mexico for CMLL’s Grand Prix de Amazonas 2026. STARDOM confirmed that the 02line partners will compete at Arena México on October 23, following an announcement on CMLL’s official Informa program.

The trip takes the reigning Goddesses of Stardom Champions to one of lucha libre’s best-known venues. STARDOM said the pair won the tag titles in April and will make the journey while holding the championships. The promotion has not identified their opponents or a match format for the Grand Prix appearance in its announcement.

AZM and Amasaki recently continued their title run against Momo Watanabe and Saya Kamitani at Yokohama Budokan. The champions have also had non-title setbacks on the Silver Week Tour: Hina pinned Amasaki in a six-woman match in Fukuyama on September 20.

The October 23 Mexico date gives both wrestlers a cross-promotional booking beyond STARDOM’s domestic schedule. Their precise Grand Prix role remains to be announced.

Source: STARDOM’s official CMLL announcement.