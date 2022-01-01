Pro-wrestling star B-Fab recently participated in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest where the Hit Row member discussed a number of different topics, including how current SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair is a dream opponent. Highlights are below.

Says her dream WWE matchup is against Charlotte Flair:

“I would definitely pick Charlotte. Me and Charlotte are really cool. She’s an amazing talent and loves what she does. I would love to have a match with her. We would tear the house down at a WrestleMania main event. Sasha (Banks) as well. You can have a match with any of [the Four Horsewomen] and it would be great.”

Says she wanted to see a Hit Row vs. The Bloodline feud:

“I would have liked to see us eventually end up in a feud with Bloodline. That was my ultimate thing, to end up in a feud with them. I would have liked it if they added Naomi to Bloodline and then we could have done a lot of four on four and intergender matches. We could have done tons of things. I also would have loved for us to be able to fully finish our storyline in NXT with Legado (Del Fantasma), ending in WarGames, that would have been amazing. It would have been the first intergender WarGames with me and Elektra Lopez.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)