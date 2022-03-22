The latest edition of the Angle podcast featured former WWE star Brianna Brand (B-Fab) speaking about whether or not she would be interested in a WWE return, and whether she has received any offers from other pro-wrestling companies. Highlights from the interview are below.

Admits that she would be open to going back to WWE:

“I would be open to go back. For me, business is business, it is what it is. There is nothing you can do about big companies and decisions that they make. There is no reason to have any ill feelings, you just have to operate and do your thing as a business as well. I would go back.”

Whether she has gotten offers from other companies:

“As of now, no, but that’s also because I’m doing so many things right now. I have connections in both of those, who are like, ‘whatever happens, let us know,’ but there hasn’t been any interest in reaching out to us, wanting to bring the group or anything. You never know. People add things to their groups and change things all the time. You never what will happen.”

