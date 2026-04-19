B-Fab shared a surprising personal connection and reflected on her in-ring growth during a recent WrestleMania 42 interview appearance.

While speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show’s WrestleMania 42 series (audio below), B-Fab revealed that she has a legitimate family tie to rising WWE star Je’Von Evans.

When Evans’ name came up during the conversation, she made it clear this wasn’t just a loose industry connection.

It’s real.

“He’s my cousin,” she said. “I just told someone over there. They didn’t believe me, yeah.”

She doubled down on the claim, noting that she had previously kept it quiet due to skepticism about how close the relationship actually was.

“But that’s my cousin. I wasn’t gonna say anything because they’re like, ‘Ah, cousin-cousin or cousin?’ I’m like, ‘No, he’s my cousin.’”

A legit family link.

No wrestling-world exaggeration.

Elsewhere in the interview, B-Fab opened up about her development as a performer, giving major credit to Natalya’s Dungeon training system.

According to her, the environment has been instrumental in helping her elevate her game over the past few years.

“It’s truly amazing,” she said. “If I didn’t have that place, I wouldn’t have been able to grow the way that I’ve been able to grow this last few years that I’ve been back and things like that so, you just never know who’s gonna come through the door. We’re learning something new all the time and every time we get comfortable, we change it all, and that’s the thing that I love about it. It keeps us on our toes, the energy is unmatched. We go in there, we support each other, we mess up, we make mistakes, we have fun, we work on things.”

She continued, “It’s just a true ground for you to get better, and it’s really for the ones who, you know, no pun intended but have the heart. Because we’re all busy, we have our schedules that are crazy so if you could make it there that one day a week, it really shows that, okay, no matter what’s going on, I gotta get in the ring, and that’s what it’s about for me. No matter what I have going on, I gotta get down there, I gotta be in that energy. Those are the moments where I feel like I do my best work. Yeah, and again, you never know who’s gonna walk through that door, so, it’s just very, very, very entertaining. I recommend it. 10 out of 10… It’s really crazy. You also would be like, woah, y’all got beef for real? We do things down there to where you’re like, dang, she might not like her for real, and then after we’re done, we’re good but it’s just really where you go down there, you work everything out. You work out everything. It’s great.”