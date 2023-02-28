Indie star B3CCA recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of pro wrestling topics, including what her goals are for 2023 and whether she will be returning to MLW after debuting at this year’s SuperFight. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Reveals some goals she had for 2023:

It’s unpredictable. This time last year I was injured. Did not see that coming. It’s a very unpredictable world, but there’s definitely some things I would like to achieve. Every year I make a list of goals, and one of my goals was to work for MLW, which I did. Which is awesome. I wanted to go back to the UK and Europe, which I’m doing next week for WXW 16 Carat and Pro Wrestling: EVE and a few other things that haven’t been announced yet. Really excited for that. I’d really like to work in Japan. There’s so many people coming, going right now. Awesome women talents. I’d really love to get in on that because there’s really awesome wrestling going on right now.

Says she’s looking forward to going back to MLW: