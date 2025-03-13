– Tickets for TNA Unbreakable 2025 on April 17 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada are on-sale now. This is the WrestleMania 41 Week show from TNA Wrestling, which will stream live via TNA+.
– TNA Wrestling shared the following via X on Wednesday to promote the company’s TNA Under Siege 2025 show on May 23, as well as the post-PPV taping of TNA iMPACT on May 24 at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario.
– TNA Wrestling issued the following press release on Thursday to officially announce back-to-back TNA iMPACT television tapings in St. Joseph, Missouri on March 28 and March 29.
Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.
TNA Wrestling Brings Back-to-Back Nights of Live Pro Wrestling To St. Joseph, Missouri: March 28-29
Jeff & Matt Hardy Visit St. Joseph on March 19-20
TNA Wrestling returns to St. Joseph, Missouri for the first time in 12 years, including the first televised event there, when action-packed, high-energy pro wrestling comes to the St. Joseph Civic Arena on Friday & Saturday, March 28-29.
Reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys, Matt & Jeff Hardy, are available for media interviews March 19-20 to preview the St. Joseph shows when they visit the Kansas City metropolitan area.
THE HARDYS
Brothers Jeff & Matt Hardy have been wrestling professionally since 1993, holding countless championships over the decades. In fact, WWE named The Hardys as one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. Jeff and Matt are the only team to have held the WWE/World, WCW, TNA, ROH, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Revolutionary and fearless, Jeff and Matt are known for their energetic, high-risk approach to pro wrestling. In 2003, Jeff & Matt co-wrote an autobiographical book of memoirs; their book was a New York Times best-seller.
The Hardys won their third TNA World Tag Team Championship this past October, defeating previous champions The System (Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers) and ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey).
JEFF HARDY
Jeff has long had a passion and participated in motocross, as well as artistic endeavors such as music and painting. Jeff made his TNA debut in 2004 in a match against A.J. Styles for the TNA X Division Championship. He has been the TNA World Champion three times for a combined 249 days.
MATT HARDY
Matt Hardy’s eccentric “Broken” gimmick made its debut in 2016 and has long been praised, winning multiple Best Gimmick awards. Matt made his TNA debut in 2011 in a match against Rob Van Dam. Matt is a two-time former TNA World Champion. He played baseball and football while growing up and attended Union Pines High School in North Carolina.
All the TNA stars, including TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, will be in St. Joseph, located about 30 miles north of Kansas City and 125 miles south of Omaha.
The St. Joseph shows will feature former NFL players A.J. Francis and Moose (the reigning TNA X-Division Champion), Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich, Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, Ace Austin, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, Rosemary and Xia Brookside, among others.
Both nights in St. Joseph will be taped for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!
Tickets for both St. Joseph events are on-sale at ticketmaster.com.
