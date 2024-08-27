Several pro wrestlers from the independent scene in Europe were featured on-camera throughout the AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in various roles on August 25.

RevPro talents Cameron Khai, TK Cooper, JJ Gale and Zozaya all worked as extras on the show in the role of security guards, while Chuck Mambo was used as the camera man that Will Ospreay took out with his trademark ‘Hidden Blade’ move.

Saraya’s brother Ricky Knight Jr. was used during her segment on the “Zero Hour” pre-show, which featured the return of Jamie Hayter. Also featured in the Saraya/Hayter segment as part of her massive entourage were other independent wrestlers such as Rhio, Lizzy Evo and Mercedes Blaze.

Elsewhere on the show, additional independent stars were featured in other matches and segments as extras, including Man Like DeReiss, Fabio, Martin Steers, Kuro, Adam Maxted, Jordan Saeed, The Brothers Awe and Damian Corvin. Many other United Kingdom-based independent wrestlers reportedly reached out about potential extra work, but were ultimately not used.

Additional RevPro talents Michael Oku and Amira were invited to the event, as was RevPro owner Andy Quildan. Speaking of Oku and Amira, despite rumors to the contrary, AEW has reportedly not made an official offer to either of them.

Saraya’s surprise appearance for Ricky Knight Jr.’s entrance at the RevPro 12th Anniversary event was not planned in advance.

Will Ospreay was backstage at the RevPro 12th Anniversary show, and actually produced the Cut Throat Collective’s No Disqualification match against Team RevPro.

Many wrestlers who were in town for AEW All In: London 2024 stuck around to attend the PROGRESS Wrestling event on Monday, including Nick Wayne of The Patriarchy.

Zozaya was highly praised for his performances coming out of the weekend, particularly his work at the RevPro 12th Anniversary show. According to one source, AEW has been paying close attention to the emerging prospect.

(H/T: Corey Brennan and Fightful Select)