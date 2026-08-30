Several backstage news and notes have emerged ahead of today’s AEW All In: London pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium.

Willow Nightingale’s hand injury is legitimate, and she has been wearing a cast this week. Thekla is in London for the event, while the women who worked this week’s Dynamite and Collision tapings are also said to have remained in town. Cassie Lee, however, is not believed to be in London.

FTR are also in town after competing at Saturday’s RevPro 14-Year Anniversary event.

On the business side, AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed that the gate for All In was approaching $6 million, with the company hoping to surpass that figure. The event is also reportedly on pace to become AEW’s most successful pay-per-view on HBO Max to date.

The pay-per-view portion of All In has been timed for approximately four hours. Wembley and London have strict curfew requirements, and the importance of keeping the show on schedule has reportedly been stressed to talent.

Fans can also expect several elaborate entrances throughout the show. There are said to be more special entrances planned for All In than any previous AEW event, including one that is expected to be particularly lengthy.

As far as the card itself is concerned, several of the major programs have reportedly been mapped out for quite some time. Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega has been the working plan for the AEW World Championship since early this year, along with the series of title changes that saw the championship move from MJF to Darby Allin, back to MJF and eventually to Omega.

Ospreay is currently expected to defeat Omega in today’s main event and capture the AEW World Championship.

Kevin Knight vs. Darby Allin has similarly been planned for the past couple of months, while Divine Dominion vs. the Brawling Birds has reportedly been in the works since early in the Birds’ run as a team.

Plans for the AEW Trios Championship match were finalized this week. Former WWE New Day members Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed, formerly Xavier Woods, are expected to make their AEW debuts as part of Swerve Strickland’s team and are currently expected to leave Wembley with the titles.

The Motor City Machine Guns were intentionally kept separate from the All In build following their AEW debuts.

Meanwhile, MJF and Andrade have reportedly been penciled into the Casino Gauntlet match for months, with Andrade currently expected to win. Daniel Garcia and Komander are among the other names discussed for the match.

Elsewhere, Kairi is not believed to have signed with AEW as of this weekend.

Current betting odds have the Young Bucks, Brawling Birds, Mercedes Moné and Will Ospreay listed as heavy favorites in their respective matches. Konosuke Takeshita is also a sizable favorite, while Darby Allin enters his match as a slight favorite.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete live AEW All In: London 2026 Results from Wembley Stadium.

(H/T: Fightful Select)