It’s a busy pro wrestling weekend in “The Lone Star State.”

In addition to tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 pay-per-view and the Starrcast Dallas events, the state will also host Saturday’s highly-anticipated AEW ALL IN: Texas pay-per-view.

Featured below are some early backstage news and notes from the big weekend:

* Risers were added to the eSports Complex for tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor 2025, giving the venue a fresh look that was well-received by talent and staff.

* ROH and AEW stars took part in media appearances at the same complex earlier today, including Mark Briscoe, Hurt Syndicate, Big Boom AJ, Timeless Toni Storm, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Kyle Fletcher.

* Juice Robinson is in town and was seen clean-shaven.

* Taz is also in town and is expected to be part of the AEW All In: Texas broadcast team on Saturday.

* Bryan Danielson hosted a well-reviewed panel today at Starrcast Dallas.

* Starrcast was well-attended. Interestingly, the venue hosting the event was initially scheduled for demolition earlier this year but stayed open specifically to accommodate Starrcast.

* Those connected to Starrcast are optimistic that the success of today’s event could lead to a more permanent partnership with AEW.

* Wrestling legend and former AEW star Sting, who resides in the area and was an advertised guest for Starrcast Dallas, made a surprise appearance during the ‘Major Figure Pod’ show. It was announced that an AEW-themed line of “Big Rubber Guys” action figures is in the works (see below).

* Mercedes Moné made a surprise appearance at the Crunchyroll booth, drawing a massive reaction. Her partnership with Crunchyroll has been in development for two years.

* There were several talent schedule changes throughout the day due to travel and other commitments.

* The Beast Mortos had to pull out of Starrcast Dallas due to a conflicting CMLL booking.

THE STAGE IS SET 🏟️ See y'all tomorrow for @AEW All In: Texas at Globe Life Field! Secure your tickets TODAY⬇️

🎟️: https://t.co/VvU8IqOrqF pic.twitter.com/fKlhfRASDY — Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) July 11, 2025

Last night at #AEWKaraoke, the world was introduced to a new boy band.@BryanDanielson + @WillOspreay = THE BACKSTREET BRUVS! pic.twitter.com/thaL0ybxgk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2025

A few scheduling changes: Mistico, Mark Briscoe, and Anthony Bowens are now 1-3p

Mina Shirakawa M&G is now 10a-12p

Mina's pro photo op stays the same. Thank you for your understanding. If you need to exchange for a different meet and greet now, please wait until 9:30 … — Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 11, 2025

Our new partnership with @AEW was just announced and we’re making #BigRubberGuys for their talent! When going with a vintage style figure, we decided to go with a vintage style star! Coming exclusively to @ShopAEW, who else do you want to see made?#AEWAllInTexas#CollectMajor pic.twitter.com/EMhYXIa3vn — CollectMajor (@CollectMajor) July 11, 2025

Before he and @WillOspreay battle the EVPS at #AEWAllInTexas, we take a look at a Day In The Life of @SwerveConfident as he took control of the Pace Car at @EchoParkSpdwy! Don't miss a moment of @Nascar on TNT and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/AiH6wJZsY4 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 11, 2025

