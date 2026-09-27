Several backstage notes have surfaced coming out of Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Will Ospreay received a special Assassin’s Creed-sponsored entrance ahead of his AEW World Championship main event against Jon Moxley. The elaborate presentation featured Edward Kenway, the lead character from Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, narrating Ospreay’s entrance.

The crossover had reportedly been in the works for more than a month and was part of a partnership between the two sides that has existed for roughly four years.

There was also confirmation coming out of the weekend that Dani Luna has officially signed with AEW.

Plans for Luna to join the company had reportedly been in place since at least mid-August. Her graphics, entrance theme and other presentation materials were finalized this past week ahead of her All Out appearance.

Luna answered Persephone’s open challenge for the TBS Championship at the pay-per-view. The former TNA star had been expected to land with AEW for more than a month before her signing was confirmed.

Elsewhere on the show, Leela Feist and Tatevik were among the performers involved in Andrade El Idolo’s entrance. Tatevik has appeared in similar roles for AEW on multiple occasions.

There has also been some clarification regarding reports of surprise within WWE over AEW selling out All Out.

The reaction reportedly came from sources within WWE rather than representing an official company position. Some people within WWE had believed the company’s Worlds Collide event in the Chicago market would slow ticket sales for All Out.

A number of prominent pro wrestling agents were also reportedly backstage at All Out supporting their respective clients.

Finally, AEW is expected to announce some notable locations for upcoming episodes of Collision in the near future.

(H/T: Fightful Select)