WWE is reportedly interested in bringing Mia Yim back to the company.

A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that WWE is looking to sign Yim. The company wants to bring back so many of the people who were cut due to COVID-19 budget cuts that wee out of the control of WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

It’s expected that AEW is trying to sign Yim as her husband Keith Lee already works there.

Yim finished up with Impact Wrestling this past weekend following her Bound For Glory loss to Mickie James. You can click here for her goodbye post to the promotion.

Yim originally worked for WWE in the 2017 and 2018 Mae Young Classic tournaments, but her performance in the 2018 competition led to WWE signing her to a contract in September of that year. She worked WWE NXT until the summer of 2020 when she was called to the main roster. After being released from her WWE contract on November 4, 2021, Yim returned to Impact on May 7 of this year at the Under Siege event.

There’s no word yet on where Yim is hoping to end up, but we will keep you updated.

