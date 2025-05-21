-AEW President Tony Khan is scheduled to host a media call on Thursday to promote the AEW Double or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view.

– Gabe Kidd and Willow Nightingale are among the AEW talent taking part in media appearances throughout the week. Kidd recently clarified that he is not under AEW contract, despite appearing on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break and being slated for the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.

– AEW reportedly did not expect Darby Allin to return in time for Double or Nothing 2025, even though he recently completed his climb of Mount Everest.

