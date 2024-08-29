– Former NWA star Joe Alonzo was a security guard in the MJF and Daniel Garcia segment on the post-All In: London 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite this week in Champaign, Illinios.

– He also worked as the guard in the Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir segment who got a comedy pop from the crowd for saying “Nope!” and running away when deciding whether or not to intervene after multiple guards were beaten down for trying themselves.

– Also used as an extra at the 8/28 episode of AEW Dynamite was Arie Alexander, who appeared in the Mercedes Mone Championship Celebration segment.

– AEW was said to be pleased with Daniel Garcia’s performances at the All In: London 2024 pay-per-view and the post-PPV episode of AEW Dynamite on 8/28. There is still no update on his contract status.

– The Grizzled Young Veterans working U.S. shows for AEW doesn’t give any hint to their contract status yet, as they’re now based in the U.S.

(H/T: Fightful Select)