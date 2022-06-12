Fightful Select shared some news and notes from this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

– There was a tornado scare the night before Dynamite that caused the AEW talent hotel to be evacuated.

– MJF has not traveled with the company since his AEW Dynamite promo on the post-Double Or Nothing edition of Dynamite, though he was heavily discussed at the tapings among talent. He is doing a work/shoot storyline as he demanded his release from the promotion.

– There have been general plans for the All-Atlantic Title for months

– Red Velvet may have been banged up following the event as she was being carted around after the show.