Some backstage news and notes have surfaced coming out of the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show and ROH on HonorClub and AEW Rampage taping on Tuesday night, October 8, 2024 at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA.

Featured below are some of the news and notes coming out of the taping:

– Tony Khan was working with executives around the lock for the last couple of weeks across multiple shows due to the implications and potential travel issues stemming from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. Their plans were reportedly “drastically changed” as a result, something Tony Khan alluded to in a post on X after AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday. Many talents were missing from the shows and a lot of last-minute changes were made the last two weeks.

– Tony Khan is not expected at the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game this weekend in London. It’s rare when Khan is not at one of their games.

– Tony Khan will hold an AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 media conference call this afternoon to promote Saturday’s pay-per-view at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.

– Penelope Ford was backstage at last week’s AEW taping getting cleared for her return, which as seen last night took place during the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show.

– Britt Baker was legitimately unable to make the show due to illness and travel issues coming out of Florida with Hurricane Milton looming.

– Daniel Garcia is factored into “significant creative plans moving forward” after announcing his AEW re-signing during the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show.

(H/T: Fightful Select)