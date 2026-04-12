Several backstage notes have surfaced ahead of AEW Dynasty.

A number of AEW names are currently scheduled for a signing today, including Samoa Joe, Ruby Soho, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Melo. Swerve Strickland was originally slated for a signing over the weekend but was not planned for Sunday. Whether that shift signals a possible appearance at tonight’s event remains unclear.

We’ll see if that ends up meaning anything.

As for “Hangman” Adam Page, there is still no word regarding any creative plans for him at this time, leaving his status for the show very much up in the air.

In terms of roster adjustments, several talents who were not originally slated for AEW Dynasty ended up being added in recent weeks. Those changes were reportedly influenced by Kyle Fletcher’s injury, which forced a shake-up of the planned lineup.

Prior to the injury, Fletcher had been scheduled to team with Konosuke Takeshita in a match against The Young Bucks. Additionally, Kazuchika Okada had been expected to compete for the AEW International Championship before plans shifted.

One major bout that has remained locked in for quite some time is Kenny Omega vs. MJF, which has reportedly been in the works for several months leading into the event.

From a production standpoint, AEW Dynasty is expected to have a runtime consistent with the company’s typical pay-per-view events.

Elsewhere, there has been some clarification regarding Nyla Rose’s absence from AEW programming. Despite online speculation, her time off television is not related to Donald Trump being in office, and she is not currently dealing with an injury.

Kyle O’Reilly is also scheduled to be at the show tonight, and there is a strong expectation that he could make his return.

Meanwhile, Ring of Honor has recently brought in a number of independent talents, including Brooke Havok, Buss Hamilton, B3cca, Frankie B., Angelica Risk, Sara Leon, and Madi Maxx, as part of its ongoing talent pipeline expansion.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW Dynasty results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)