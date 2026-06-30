More details have emerged regarding several matches and appearances that were reportedly planned for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door before injuries and visa complications forced the card to change.

Ahead of last Sunday’s pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan acknowledged that a number of wrestlers were unable to compete due to injuries and travel-related issues. Additional information on those original plans was discussed during Monday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to one source, former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Callum Newman had been scheduled for the event. An additional source added that the original plan called for Newman to challenge AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley. However, Newman suffered a dislocated shoulder while losing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Yota Tsuji at NJPW Dominion, leaving him unable to compete. Moxley ultimately defended the Continental Championship against Bandido instead.

Gabe Kidd had originally been slated to challenge IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Shota Umino. Instead, PAC filled that role at Forbidden Door. Kidd, who is returning from a shoulder injury, has reportedly been dealing with visa issues and is now scheduled to face Umino on July 6 in Tokyo.

Another name reportedly planned for the show was Tomohiro Ishii. The veteran NJPW star was written off AEW television several weeks before the event in what was said to be storyline coverage for a legitimate neck injury. While his exact role was not confirmed, it is believed he would have been part of the 12-man steel cage match alongside the other members of The Conglomeration.

Sareee had been expected to appear on the card despite not being under contract with NJPW. He speculated that the original plan was for her to face Willow Nightingale in the finals of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. However, Sareee was reportedly not medically cleared by AEW, resulting in Maya World taking her place in the tournament. Nightingale was also sidelined with an injury and replaced by eventual tournament winner Mercedes Moné.

With the late changes, NJPW’s representation at Forbidden Door was limited to Shota Umino, Shingo Takagi, Drilla Maloney, and Zack Sabre Jr.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Forbidden Door 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com)