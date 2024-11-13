Some AEW injury updates have surfaced regarding Kenny Omega, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale and Cole Karter.

– Regarding Kenny Omega and Julia Hart, the two are said to be getting closer to returns to television, giving AEW some more much-needed star power in the men’s and women’s divisions.

– Skye Blue has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury on the July 20 episode of AEW Collision during a match with Hikaru Shida. After appearing on crutches in early September at AEW ALL OUT 2024, things regarding the women’s wrestler have been quiet, outside of some recent signings and appearances she has done. The word regarding her return status is that “she has a while” before she is green lit for an in-ring return.

– Willow Nightingale has also been on the sidelines from AEW since suffering a concussion back on October 25. Some creative plans that AEW had in the works for Nightingale were tentatively put on hold as a result of the injury setback. She is expected back in the semi-near future.

– Cole Karter has been away from the ring in AEW and ROH since early June, when he suffered a broken arm that required surgery. According to the latest word, Karter has already been medically cleared to return, or will very soon be cleared to make his in-ring comeback.

(H/T: Fightful Select)