Scott D’Amore, former TNA President, attended AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage on Wednesday, January 16, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He wasn’t alone—Gisele Shaw was also backstage. Shaw, who competed in TNA for several years, wrapped up her time with the promotion a few months ago.

Additionally, Bryan Danielson was backstage at the event. Despite his AEW talent contract expiring recently, Danielson continues to work with the company.

The Young Bucks are expected backstage at Thursday’s tapings, although it’s unclear whether they’re scheduled to appear on the show.

Several local indie wrestlers were also involved in this week’s shows. Lord Crewe worked as security in a segment featuring Powerhouse Hobbs on Wednesday, while Allie Albright and Alexis Littlefoot are confirmed to be at Thursday’s tapings.

It has been confirmed that Mercedes Moné did not attend this week’s Cincinnati event.

This week’s shows are expected to carry significant emotional weight for longtime AEW personnel, with developments tied to the storylines set to unfold during the tapings.

