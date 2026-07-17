– Kevin Knight’s AEW World Championship opportunity against Kenny Omega has reportedly been in the works for quite some time. The reigning TNT Champion is scheduled to challenge Omega for the AEW World Title at AEW Redemption on July 26 in Montreal, with the bout said to have been part of the company’s long-term plans.

– Independent wrestler Ava Everett was the fan featured in Andrade’s selfie segment on this week’s programming. Meanwhile, Rachel Ley appeared in the vignette that aired during Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision.

– Sources also indicated that, as has been the case with previous events, several creative plans for AEW Redemption were kept closely guarded until the day many of the matches were officially announced.

– In an update on her status, Deonna Purrazzo confirmed that she is continuing to rehab her injury. There is currently no additional timetable regarding her return to in-ring competition.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/26 for live AEW Redemption 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)