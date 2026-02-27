– Alpha-1 Wrestling reportedly had its advertised AEW talent pulled from upcoming events after securing a new television deal in Canada. Specific names were not disclosed, but the change impacted previously promoted appearances tied to AEW-contracted performers.

– There is early belief that Penelope Ford is dealing with an ankle sprain. While that is the working assumption internally, further details are still being gathered regarding the severity of the injury and any potential timetable for return.

– In addition to missing AEW this week and being pulled from select tapings, Eddie Kingston has also not been around for the past couple of weeks. No official word has been given regarding the reason for his absence as of this writing.

– Deonna Purrazzo was pulled from her scheduled Black Label Pro/Squared Circle Expo match against Shazza McKenzie due to commitments tied to the ROH/Maple Leaf Pro event. The scheduling conflict led to the change in plans for the originally advertised independent appearance.

– As for contract talk, despite rumors suggesting otherwise, Tommaso Ciampa could not have debuted any earlier than he ultimately did in AEW. His contract with WWE only expired a couple of days prior to his appearance. Previous reports, including ours, incorrectly indicated he may have been available sooner, but it has since become clear that timeline was inaccurate.

(H/T: Fightful Select)