Several backstage notes have surfaced ahead of Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London.

– Former AEW Women’s World Champion Thekla is in London ahead of the show. Thekla has been absent from AEW programming since dropping the championship to Willow Nightingale last month and was notably not involved in the television build to All In.

– Tony Khan was recently asked about Thekla’s status and told fans to “stay tuned.” While there is still no confirmation regarding whether she will appear on Sunday’s show, her presence in London has naturally fueled speculation that she could factor into the event in some capacity, marking one of what could be many big returns and debuts.

– The fires in London also affected the plans of several wrestlers on Friday. At this point, however, there has been no indication that the situation will directly impact AEW’s logistics for All In weekend.

– Khan provided some business notes on the event as well, revealing that the live gate is approaching $6 million. He also said All In is tracking to become AEW’s biggest pay-per-view on HBO Max to date. The pay-per-view portion of Sunday’s event is currently budgeted to run approximately four hours.

– As previously reported, Willow Nightingale’s hand injury is legitimate. The reigning AEW Women’s World Champion underwent X-rays following Wednesday’s go-home edition of Dynamite to determine the severity of the injury and how much protection she will need for the hand. Despite the issue, Nightingale remains scheduled to defend her championship against Mercedes Mone at Wembley.

– Meanwhile, Britt Baker is not believed to be in London for All In weekend. Baker has now been absent from AEW programming for more than two years, and barring an unexpected development, that absence appears likely to continue through Sunday’s event.

– Will Ospreay is also widely expected within AEW to leave Wembley Stadium as AEW World Champion. An Ospreay title victory has reportedly been discussed for much of 2026, including prior to his return to the ring. As always with planned wrestling finishes, nothing should be considered official until it happens on the show.

– There could also be some notable WWE representation backstage or in attendance. Those within AEW who were asked about the situation widely expect Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods — also known outside WWE as Kofi and Austin Creed — to be in London for All In.

– Finally, betting odds have begun appearing for Sunday’s card. MyBookie currently lists Mercedes Mone as the favorite to defeat Nightingale for the AEW Women’s World Championship. Nightingale’s legitimate hand injury provides some additional context for those odds, although betting lines are not necessarily indicative of AEW’s planned finish.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

(H/T: Fightful Select)