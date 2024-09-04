– With tonight’s AEW Dynamite being the final Wednesday night show before the next pay-per-view event this weekend, expect a number of updates to made to the advertised lineup for Saturday’s AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 show at NOW Arena.

– Willie Mack has been backstage at recent AEW television tapings, despite not being used on the company’s weekly programs for some time now.

– Kamille and Mercedes Mone are ready for tonight’s show. Kamille took to X today and shared photos with the double champion, along with a caption that reads, “Schemin’. Milwaukee …see you tonight.” Mone is scheduled to defend her TBS title against Hikaru Shida at All Out: Chicago this weekend.

– Jamie Hayter’s full interview with Renee Paquette on the latest installment of her “Close Up” digital series has been released in its’ entirety via AEW’s official YouTube channel. Check out the complete discussion below.

(H/T: Fightful Select)