– Anna Jay previously pushed back on reports regarding her AEW status, noting that the information circulating was inaccurate. That original clarification reportedly came from her representatives at the time. However, there has since been a shift, as those same reps now believe she is handling her current deal independently. Jay also confirmed during a recent Twitch stream that she is no longer working with that agent.

– Chris Jericho fans may have noticed his presence on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, but he wasn’t actually there live. The segment featuring Jericho was taped the week prior, and he did not attend the most recent show in person.

– Emily Jaye has quietly put together an impressive stretch over the past couple of weeks. She was backstage at WrestleMania 42 Night 1, appeared at GCW’s Clusterf*ck event, and even competed on AEW Dynamite. On top of that, she was featured in a Pro Wrestling Tees promotional spot alongside Orange Cassidy, adding to her growing visibility across multiple platforms.

– Kevin Knight continues to be a major focus within AEW. Earlier in the week, word began circulating that he was considered a priority signing for the company. That sentiment now appears well-founded, as Knight recently captured both the AEW Trios Championship and the TNT Championship. He still holds the TNT Title and successfully defended it this week on Dynamite against former AEW World Champion MJF.

– Additional sources are backing up reports regarding AEW’s upcoming pay-per-view schedule. The AEW Redemption event planned for July is increasingly expected to take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, as more confirmations continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)