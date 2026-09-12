Several AEW news and notes have surfaced coming out of this week’s television.

Tatevik, who was once again featured as one of the extras alongside Andrade this week, has become a recurring presence with him on AEW programming. She has appeared with Andrade at least four times over the past month. Amaris Blair was also used in a similar role on a couple of occasions last week.

Meanwhile, Willow Nightingale appeared on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite despite dealing with a hand injury. Nightingale is expected to remain on television while recovering. The plan from the time she suffered the injury was reportedly to keep her involved on AEW programming rather than take her off television.

Regarding Bayley, there remains no confirmation on the status of her WWE contract. Those within AEW reportedly have not heard anything definitive regarding her contractual situation or potential availability.

There was also an overwhelmingly positive reaction backstage to this week’s special “Rebel Heart” edition of AEW Dynamite in Athens, Georgia. Those within the company were said to be thrilled with how the tribute show for Tanea “Rebel” Brooks came together, with several of her friends feeling the night was exactly what she wanted.

A number of familiar faces traveled to Athens for the event, including Christy Hemme, Gail Kim, Killer Kross, Scarlett, Allysin Kay, Marti Belle and former AEW Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh, among others.

Finally, Steven Borden continues to move forward with his AEW in-ring career. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Sting is now considered a full-fledged on-screen wrestler for the company after spending more than two years training for the transition.

(H/T: Fightful Select)