A collection of backstage notes and updates has surfaced from around AEW as the promotion closes out the year and looks ahead to early 2026.

Regarding Mercedes Moné, we’re told there was always a long-term plan in place when it came to the eventual end of her TBS Championship reign. Sources indicated that the decision on who Moné would ultimately lose the title to was mapped out well in advance.

El Clon is also set to make his AEW Collision debut in January. The masked talent has been dealing with injuries dating back to the time of his initial reveal, which delayed his return to AEW programming.

Despite it being New Year’s Eve, it was stressed to us that tonight’s episode of Dynamite was not viewed internally as a “throwaway” show. AEW sources made it clear that the company intended to present a meaningful episode rather than treating the date as filler. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW New Year’s Smash results coverage starting at 8/7c.

As previously reported, several notable names were present for Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement ceremony. Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay were both confirmed to be among those in attendance.

In terms of roster movement, Hyan and Maya World officially finalized their AEW contracts within the last couple of weeks leading up to AEW Worlds End. The duo had been highly regarded internally for months, with one AEW source expressing surprise that TNA had not already attempted to sign them.

AEW staff were also quick to highlight the viral success of an Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm clip, which went super viral and amassed over 100 million views across multiple platforms.

Finally, early feedback from sources suggested that pay-per-view buys and overall buzz for AEW Worlds End were tracking in line with the company’s other PPV events throughout 2025.

