– Hologram’s knee injury is reportedly significant enough to keep him sidelined for the remainder of the year. That outcome was largely anticipated internally.

– A clarification also surfaced from this week’s wrestling chatter regarding the moment during Bobby Lashley’s match when he yelled “calm down!” at Hook was part of the match and not a real-life outburst, despite what some fans online have speculated.

– In AEW news, following reports on Nyla Rose’s absence, there has been speculation it may relate to Missouri’s commission or political climate. However, no such reasoning has circulated internally within AEW as of this week.

– For those interested, we also recently shared an in-depth backstage WWE news and spoilers post here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)