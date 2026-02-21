– Despite recently appearing on ROH programming, Charli Evans has not officially signed with All Elite Wrestling, according to AEW sources. While her presence sparked speculation among fans, she is not currently under contract with the company.

– AEW has still not issued any official comment regarding the status of Chris Jericho. As of now, there has been no formal statement clarifying his situation.

– The Mercedes Moné and Nick Cannon project was filmed well into last year, according to those familiar with the production timeline.

– The IInspiration were actually under contract with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling while holding the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. The duo had quietly re-signed short-term agreements sometime after Bound For Glory. They are now officially under contract with AEW following their debut at AEW House Rules in Australia.

– Jamie Hayter was pulled from a scheduled GirlFight appearance several weeks ago in order to participate in the AEW Australia tour.

– It has been clarified that The Rascalz never received a cease-and-desist order from Disney over their Buzz Lightyear-inspired ring gear, putting that rumor to rest.

– Regarding Kenny Omega, AEW has reportedly known for quite some time that he would not be wrestling at AEW Revolution. Creative plans were structured accordingly, including the direction of the Swerve Strickland match. While Omega is not scheduled to compete, there remains a possibility that he could still appear at the event in some capacity.

