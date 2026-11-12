Tony Khan addressed several AEW talent-related topics during Thursday’s media call ahead of the AEW Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view this weekend, including the status of Christian Cage, the future of Marcus Mathers, the reasoning behind The Cut’s name change and Claudio Castagnoli’s importance to the company.

Christian Cage Injury Update

Regarding Christian Cage, Khan expressed optimism that fans will see the veteran return to AEW television, although he was unable to provide a timetable.

Cage has been sidelined since suffering broken ribs and a collapsed lung during the three-way ladder match at AEW All Out.

Khan acknowledged that Cage has been dealing with a difficult recovery process, while emphasizing how much he means to the promotion.

The AEW President described Cage as “one of the most important people ever in AEW,” praising both his work as an on-screen villain and his character behind the scenes.

Marcus Mathers Expected To Receive Opportunities

Khan also discussed Marcus Mathers, the former WWE ID prospect who recently appeared on AEW Collision in a losing effort against Nick Wayne.

Mathers previously competed against Mark Davis in ROH, with the positive reception to that match helping him secure the Collision appearance.

According to Khan, Mathers arrived at Chris Jericho’s cruise looking for work “and came to the right place.”

Christopher Daniels had recommended Mathers for an ROH opportunity, as Khan was initially unaware that his WWE ID agreement had expired.

“I would expect to see more of him in AEW and ROH,” Khan said.

The Cut’s Sudden Name Change

Another topic addressed during the call was the decision to introduce The Cut as the new name for the faction featuring Jay White.

Khan explained that he wanted to try something different with the group, which he believes could eventually pose a threat to other AEW factions, including the Death Riders and The Conglomeration.

The idea came together during a meeting with the members of the group, who were enthusiastic about Khan’s vision.

During those discussions, the faction described itself as “the last outfit…of an operation,” referencing its previous association with Bullet Club Gold.

While Khan felt the angle had connected with fans, he believed something was still missing.

That missing element was the name “The Cut.”

Khan said White agreed with the suggestion, and the decision to move forward with the new name was made that same day.

Claudio Castagnoli’s Role In AEW

Khan also spoke highly of Claudio Castagnoli, reflecting on his arrival in AEW and his involvement with the Blackpool Combat Club.

According to Khan, he personally suggested that Castagnoli join the faction when the group was first being established.

He praised Castagnoli’s leadership abilities and passion for professional wrestling, noting that the veteran arrived in AEW during a particularly challenging period for the company.

At the time, AEW was dealing with several significant injuries, including one involving Bryan Danielson, making Castagnoli’s arrival especially valuable.

Also during the AEW Full Gear 2026 pre-show media conference call on Thursday, Tony Khan revealed where things stand with AEW’s next TV deal. He also revealed past issues with NJPW and indicated that the Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view may not be returning.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/14 for live AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage.