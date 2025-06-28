Claudio Castagnoli is currently taking time off due to personal reasons. Fightful Select is reporting that people close to the situation believe that he will be back in time for All In 2025.

There was considerable backstage excitement at Thursday’s MLW tapings after MJF made a surprise return to attack Mistico. Sources say the angle and the event overall were very well received. MLW has consistently drawn strong attendance over the past 18 months.

Ticket sales for AEW’s All Out 2025 pay-per-view continue to rise ahead of the event set for Saturday, September 20 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Per the latest update from WrestleTix, 8,079 tickets have been distributed so far. With the arena currently configured for 9,776 seats, that leaves 1,697 still available. This marks a modest increase of 118 tickets sold since last week’s update.

This year’s show marks AEW’s return to the Scotiabank Arena, which last hosted the 2024 Forbidden Door event that drew a reported 13,946 fans. By comparison, last year’s All Out took place at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, and drew 8,660 in total. With nearly three months to go, the Toronto event is trending toward a potentially stronger turnout.

Standard tickets remain available through the primary market, starting at CA $52.00, while approximately 162 tickets are listed on the resale market. With 88 days left, AEW will look to keep building momentum through storyline developments and match announcements.

AEW is set to bring the holiday spirit back to one of pro wrestling’s most iconic venues.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, All Elite Wrestling is planning a return to the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center in New York City this December. The venue played host to a well-received stretch of AEW programming during the 2024 holiday season, including episodes of Dynamite, Collision, and Rampage.

In a recent Q&A session, WrestleVotes offered an update on AEW’s year-end plans:

“I’ve learned through sources that they’re going to return to the Manhattan Center, the Hammerstein Ballroom once again this December like they did last year, to rave reviews. So New York City around the holidays — AEW will be back in the Hammerstein Ballroom for a few episodes of their TV.”

This update also echoes sentiments previously shared by AEW President Tony Khan, who has expressed excitement about returning to the storied New York location for future events.

AEW’s All In: Texas pay-per-view event is on track to become a historic milestone for professional wrestling, with the July 12 pay-per-view at Globe Life Field set to break multiple records. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the event is poised to become the largest non-WWE wrestling show in North American history in both paid attendance and live gate revenue.

The show has already sold over 19,000 tickets, generating an estimated $2.5 million at the gate. That figure more than doubles AEW’s previous North American gate record of $1.25 million, set at Forbidden Door 2023. In terms of attendance, All In: Texas has already topped the 13,789 paid figure from WCW’s Slamboree 1999, which had stood as the highest for a non-WWE pay-per-view on the continent.

The total crowd is expected to exceed Slamboree’s overall attendance of 20,516. When adjusted for inflation, the show’s gate would rank as the second-highest ever for a non-WWE event in North America—trailing only the legendary 1911 world championship match between Frank Gotch and George Hackenschmidt. However, current projections suggest AEW may even surpass that historic benchmark.

AEW Collision aired on Thursday night this week instead of its usual Saturday timeslot, and as expected, the ratings took a hit.

According to a report from Wrestlenomics, the episode drew 285,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the key 18–49 demographic. Those numbers mark a 33.2% drop in total viewership and a 20% decline in the demo compared to last week’s Saturday broadcast, which drew 426,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating.

The 0.08 demo rating matches the show’s lowest since the May 22nd episode, while the viewership is the smallest since March 1st, which brought in 280,000 viewers. Thursday’s episode faced stiff competition from the second round of the NBA Draft on ESPN, which led cable with a 0.35 demo rating and 1.179 million viewers. As usual, these figures do not account for any simulcast viewership on Max.

So far in 2025, Collision is averaging 394,000 viewers and a 0.109 demo rating, down from the 432,000 viewers and 0.128 demo it averaged during the same time period in 2024.