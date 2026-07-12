– It has been noted that Gabe Kidd had actually been slated to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship months ago before his plans were derailed due to injury.

– There was also an interesting detail behind the memorable table spot during the MJF vs. Kenny Omega match at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break. We’re told the bump was intended as an homage to the famous moment in which The Undertaker struck Mankind with the steel steps, sending him crashing through a table.

– An update has also emerged regarding Jack Perry’s recent contract signing on AEW television. We’re told the signing shown during the segment was legitimate and involved his actual contract. Perry had not re-signed with the company before that on-screen segment took place.

– Several AEW wrestlers have reportedly had their visa issues resolved. Among those said to have had their situations rectified are Mark Davis and Komander, clearing the way for both to compete moving forward.

– As for this week’s AEW event in Roanoke, Leah Night, Janai Kai and Emily Jay were among the extras brought in for the show, with several additional extras also reportedly in attendance.

– Backstage, sources indicated there was plenty of satisfaction with both the overall performance of Dynamite and the MJF vs. Kenny Omega main event. Company officials were said to be especially pleased with the show’s viewership numbers and the reception to the title match.

– There had been speculation that AEW scheduled Kenny Omega’s AEW World Championship victory on television in an effort to overshadow CM Punk’s WWE Championship win. However, we’re told that was not the case. According to those familiar with the situation, Omega had been penciled in to dethrone MJF for months. The alternative would have been having Omega lose and be permanently unable to challenge for the AEW World Championship again, which was never the direction the company wanted to take. We’re also told the decision to air the title change on television had been finalized before Sami Zayn’s championship victory took place.

(H/T: Fightful Select)