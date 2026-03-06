– According to sources, AEW officials reportedly had a strong indication in the days leading up to the announcement that Warner Bros. Discovery would ultimately be outbid by Paramount in the ongoing media rights situation. While the development still created plenty of industry discussion once it became official, it was not considered a complete surprise internally, as there had already been signs pointing in that direction beforehand. For the reaction behind-the-scenes after it happened and rumors of it possibly spelling the demise of AEW altogether, click here for more backstage news on this subject that we published here at WrestlingHeadlines.com earlier today.

– The company’s recent move involving Ring of Honor has been in the works for some time. AEW had reportedly planned a semi-permanent shift to Jacksonville, Florida for ROH tapings well before the latest shows took place.

– That new era officially began this past week when the promotion held its first set of tapings at WJCT Studios, marking the launch of the “Jacksonville era” for the ROH brand. For those interested, you can check out complete ROH On HonorClub Spoilers From Taping At WJCT Studios In Jacksonville, FL.

– David Finlay made his debut on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, quickly aligning himself with fellow former NJPW standouts Clark Connors and Gabe Kidd as part of a group being referred to as ‘The Dogs.’ According to sources, Finlay’s agreement with AEW came together very recently, with the deal only finalized within the past week. Finlay specifically wanted to return to working regularly in the United States. Despite some speculation making the rounds online, sources also indicated that Finlay did not have discussions with TNA Wrestling before joining AEW.

– Clark Connors has also officially signed with AEW. His deal was reportedly finalized a couple of weeks prior to Finlay’s debut and the group’s on-screen reunion on the 3/3 AEW Dynamite show.

(H/T: Fightful Select)