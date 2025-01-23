Fightful Select is reporting that Deonna Purrazzo has been very vocal to AEW management about her desire to be utilized more. She’s also pushing to be featured at Full Gear 2025 which takes place in her hometown.

Hikaru Shida hasn’t been at the AEW TV tapings in recent weeks. As of this writing, there’s no word on the reason for this.

It is said that Kamille is healthy. It remains unknown why AEW never followed up on the angle that saw her quit being aligned with Mercedes Mone.

Ruby Soho is currently out on maternity leave. It is said that there had been more expansive plans for the creative of she and Angelo Parker, but their real-life pregnancy took priority.