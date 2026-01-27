A pro wrestling legend made his return to AEW television on Saturday night.

Billy Gunn made his comeback on this past weekend’s taped episode of Collision, stepping back into the ring for the first time in months.

The veteran teamed with his son, Austin Gunn, to take on Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family in tag team action. The appearance marked Gunn’s first televised AEW match since last summer and came together under unusual circumstances.

AEW had originally planned to run a live Collision from Arlington, Texas, but the show was ultimately canceled due to expected weather issues. Instead, the episode was taped in Orlando following Wednesday’s Dynamite.

That change triggered several late adjustments to the card.

Austin Gunn was initially scheduled to team with Juice Robinson against Fletcher and Takeshita. Robinson, however, was pulled from the match due to medical concerns, while Ace Austin was also unable to make the tapings because of travel complications.

With options limited, Billy Gunn was slotted in to team with his son.

Gunn’s absence from AEW television in recent months was reportedly tied to creative direction, as the company had shifted focus toward featuring younger talent. He was not originally slated to be involved in the Collision tapings and only returned once last-minute changes reshaped the match lineup.

Despite being off AEW programming, Gunn has remained active on the independent wrestling scene. He also worked a multi-man dark match prior to Dynamite this past Wednesday, a bout that included Bishop Dyer.

Saturday’s match was Billy Gunn’s first AEW TV appearance since the July 26, 2025, episode of Collision. Prior to that, his most recent AEW outing came at the Double or Nothing 2024 pre-show, where he teamed with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens to defeat Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, and Brian Cage in trios action.

