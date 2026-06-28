– Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay is the expected main event for tonight’s AEW Forbidden Door 2026 pay-per-view at Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. The two will meet in the finals of the 2026 Owen Hart Men’s Tournament, with the winner earning a future title shot. The winner of the tourney has reportedly been locked in for a while.

– On the women’s side, the Owen Hart Women’s Tournament picture has undergone significant reshuffling. ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm was originally slated to win the tournament before plans shifted to Willow Nightingale. With both now sidelined, the women’s singles division outlook has seen sweeping changes across the board.

– Willow Nightingale is currently targeted for a July return, with sources indicating there have long been significant plans in place for her in 2026.

– Separately, Mark Briscoe has spoken publicly about his affinity for hardcore-style competition, noting he feels at home in that environment and is always seeking new ways to push the format.

(H/T: Fightful Select)