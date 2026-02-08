– Ricochet reportedly rubbed a number of people in WWE the wrong way following recent public comments in which he claimed the company “ruined” his legacy. Sources indicate the remarks did not sit well internally, with several feeling the statement was unnecessary given his history and opportunities with the promotion.

– AEW officials were reportedly pleased with the mainstream media attention generated by the loud and sustained “F**k ICE” chants during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Las Vegas, NV (Watch Video Here). As previously noted, outlets such as NBC Sports and TMZ covered the story, which led to MJF and Brody King, the two competitors in the ring at the time, addressing the chants via social media afterward.

– There was also significant internal positivity within AEW regarding the strong pro wrestling presence at NFL Super Bowl Media Row this week. Even those affiliated with the company felt it was a win for the industry as a whole, as pro wrestling talent reportedly dominated the scene. Several high-profile media outlets noted that wrestlers were in especially high demand throughout the event. As noted, MJF and Seth Rollins crossed paths at one point for a brief conversation, which was filmed and posted all over social media (Watch Videos Here).

– On the talent front, all members of the indie group Lights Camera Faction were present at AEW this week. The group includes Kenny King, Ice Williams, FRESCO, Watson, and “The Action” Jeaux Braxton, with multiple members reportedly working matches during the tapings.

– Regarding ongoing rumors about a former WWE duo joining AEW, with reports that The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce), more recently known in TNA Wrestling as The IInspiration (Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee) could soon be “#AllElite,” at least one source confirms there has been legitimate interest from the company. While nothing is finalized, the situation is said to be very much a possibility.

