Some backstage notes have surfaced from AEW’s recent Collision taping in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

AEW reportedly operated with a particularly light crew for the show, which ran approximately two hours and 20 minutes when including the dark matches.

The location put AEW across the river from Cincinnati ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals the following day. A number of AEW wrestlers attended the NFL game.

The taping also featured more in-ring experience for Sting’s son, Garrett Borden, who defeated Kiran Grey in a dark match.

In another non-televised match, Brady Booker and Billy Gunn defeated The Premier Athletes. Booker worked the match with his thumb taped following an injury suffered at Survivor.

(H/T: Fightful Select)