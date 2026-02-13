– It was confirmed that a number of AEW talents had already departed for Australia prior to Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Another group of wrestlers followed on Wednesday, as the company prepares for AEW Grand Slam: Australia and AEW House Rules, both set to take place “Down Under” this weekend.

– Ahead of Saturday’s AEW Grand Slam: Australia event, Harley Cameron, Kyle Fletcher, and Willow Nightingale participated in media appearances to promote the show locally. AEW has made a concerted effort to generate buzz for the Australia debut, with several key names helping lead the promotional charge.

– Tony Khan addressed speculation surrounding Brody King and his absence from Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The AEW President himself confirmed that King was not held off the show by WBD, despite online chatter suggesting otherwise.

– Sources further clarified that King was always slated to appear via video package on the broadcast and was never scheduled for a live in-ring or backstage segment.

– There was also some debate online regarding WBD’s phrasing when they stated they did not affect King’s “upcoming” schedule. Some attempted to interpret that wording as carefully avoiding confirmation about Wednesday’s episode specifically. However, it was explicitly clarified that the statement included this past Wednesday’s Dynamite as well.

